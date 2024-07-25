Chelsea Blackwell Jokes She's 'Still Strong Chinned' As She Denies Getting Chin Surgery; Shares What Other Procedure She Has Had

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell is setting the record straight amid swirling rumors about her chin. On July 23, Blackwell took to Instagram to debunk speculation about her supposedly undergoing chin surgery. She declared she’s still rocking a strong jawline. But she did admit to having breast surgery.. In addition, Blackwell has been open about her weight-loss journey and fitness routine, emphasizing that walking has been a key part of her transformation.

Chelsea Blackwell hits back at critics who say she had chin surgery

The Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell responds to critics who claim she had surgery on her chin but shares she recently underwent breast surgery. “It’s mommas birthday and this is the first time I’ve put on a drop of makeup in two weeks ,” Blackwell wrote in a selfie posted on her Instagram stories on July 23.

The Netflix reality star tucked her manicured hand under her chin and wrote, “But for all you conspiracy theorist saying I’m bed ridden because I got my chin shaved down…shes still strong chinned”

In the next photo, Blackwell posted a picture of her torso. With a big smile and a pink T-shirt emblazoned with the cover of Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero, she flashed the peace sign. “No chin but new tatas! Yeeeehawww” she wrote. Regardless of what type of surgery she underwent - implants or a lift? - she shared that the procedure was “something I have wanted to do for YEARS & finally had the down time! ”

The Netflix star has made 'amazing progress' in her fitness journey

This isn't Blackwell's only health update. In an unfiltered TikTok about her fitness struggles, she revealed she made "amazing progress" in her weight-loss journey.

According to Chelsea Blackwell, she has never been a small girl and is comfortable with her body as it is. She expressed her self-love and acceptance in April. It was because of not feeling healthy or strong that she made recent lifestyle changes, which affected her mental health and energy level.

Her commitment to staying hydrated isn't tempered by her dislike of intense workouts in the gym. While she wishes she could be the person who lifts weights to achieve her figure, she has come to terms with her fitness preferences.

Walking has also been a big part of her weight loss journey. She described her walks as a time to meditate and listen to podcasts, referring to it as her "me time." Blackwell emphasized that the purpose of her fitness routine is to enhance her well-being, noting that fueling the body and exercising helps one become their best self.

