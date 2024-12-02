Chrissy Teigen Shares Inside Glimpses Of Her 'Coziest' 39th Birthday Celebration With Hubby John Legend And Their Kids

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 39th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and heartfelt moments. On Sunday, November 1, the model and author shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing highlights from her cozy birthday week with her husband John Legend and their four kids.

Chrissy Teigen’s birthday post featured heartwarming images of her family. The first photo showed her lounging on a couch with John Legend and their eldest children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. Their youngest kids, Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander were seen playing together in another snap.

“Had the coziest birthday I could ever dream of,” Teigen captioned the post, which reflected her November 30 celebrations. “A week full of babies and big kids and family and friends.”

Teigen also thanked a family member and friend who made her birthday meal extra special. “@yangbanla made us my dream birthday feast!” she shared.

The carousel included a touching tribute from her children. A board featuring the handprints of Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren was decorated with a heartfelt poem. The message read: "We’re growing like flowers with all your love and care, all your hugs and kisses, good times we share, we’re growing like flowers, so we made this picture to say ‘we love you.’ Thank you for helping us grow, mommy."

Teigen captioned the post with her gratitude for the simple joys in life. “Couldn’t have asked for a better week,” she wrote. “Or a better life, really. Thank you to every family member and friend who made it out, every nanny that let me sleep, and Ohio State for keeping everyone entertained (and umm mad).”

The photos captured the cozy and relaxed vibe of Teigen’s celebrations. In one image, Teigen was seen holding a plate of food while watching TV, embodying the laid-back essence of her special day.

Another photo showed her posing with friends, while a playful photoshoot conducted by photographer Yu Tsai included Luna and a friend. The carousel ended with a full-family picture featuring Teigen and Legend posing with their four children.

