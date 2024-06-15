Are The Boys Co-Stars Jack Quaid And Claudia Doumit Dating In Real Life? Here's What Report Says

Jack Quaid has won hearts as Hughie Campbell in The Boys, but fans are also curious about his personal life. Lately, rumors have been swirling about his relationship with Claudia Doumit, his co-star who plays Victoria Neuman on the show.

They have been spotted together a lot of times and this suggests more than just a professional bond between the co-stars. Want to know if, are they actually dating or not, delve further inside the article and find out.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit were spotted together

Jack Quaid is currently dating actress Claudia Doumit in 2024, according to the US Weekly. The couple has been spotted together at various events, sparking rumors and curiosity among fans and media alike. The couple’s relationship came to attention in June 2022 during the promotions of The Boys Season 3 in Australia.

Right now, it seems like they want to keep their relationship private. But their affectionate moments are creating a buzz. They were spotted holding hands and being so much into each other, which claims that they might be in a relationship.

Fans love Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid’s chemistry both on-screen and off-screen

Claudia met Jack on the set of The Boys for the very first time. Doumit joined the cast in 2020 and since then has worked closely with Jack. Their chemistry both on and off-screen resonated with fans. Fans love seeing them in the series as well as during The Boys promotional events.

Both Jack and Claudia have been very selective about sharing details of their personal lives. Looks like, they prefer to let their work speak for themselves. Also, both of them are very focused when it comes to their careers. They have maintained a low profile while enjoying a successful career in showbiz.

More about Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid is best known for his role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. Born into a family of actors, with parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Jack has now carved his own path in Hollywood. Apart from The Boys, he has appeared in movies like The Hunger Games and Scream too. His journey in Hollywood continues to intrigue fans and critics.

More about Claudia Doumit

Claudia Doumit, born on May 2, 1992, is 32 years old. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry now. Doumit is known for various TV series and movies. You might have seen her in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. She played the role of Farah Karim in Call of Duty. And, most importantly, she is praised widely for her performance as Victoria Neuman in The Boys.

When is The Boys Season 4 releasing?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s popular superhero series The Boys is almost here. The first three episodes will be released together on June 13, 2024. It is based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys. According to reports most of the cast from Season 3 is returning, including Jack Quaid (Hughie), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and more.

The episodes releasing schedule:

June 13, 2024: Episodes 1, 2, and 3

June 20, 2024: Episode 4

June 27, 2024: Episode 5

July 4, 2024: Episode 6

July 11, 2024: Episode 7

July 18, 2024: Episode 8

New episodes will be available on Thursdays at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT on Prime Video. So mark your calendars and watch Jack and Claudia’s chemistry in the upcoming season.

Well, both actors have refrained from confirming or denying these rumors as of now. But stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same.

