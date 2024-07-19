Pokémon Creator Hints at Ash's Comeback with Surprising Caveat; All We Know So Far

The Pokémon anime is approaching its conclusion with Ash leaving and a new generation of trainers taking the spotlight. However, executive director Kunihiko Yuyama has hinted that Ash and Pikachu might return to the series. In an interview with Japanese magazine Otomedia, Yuyama suggested that their return is likely, noting that Ash is seen as "forever 10 years old." This implies that if Ash reappears, fans can expect him to be as he has always been, rather than as an adult.

Pokémon creator hints at Ash's return

The possibility of Ash's return in Pokémon Horizons is intriguing, as it confirms that the game is set in the same world as the original, suggesting that other characters, like Team Rocket, could appear before Ash. Yuyuama's comment on Ash being "forever 10 years old" also quashes a number of fan theories. This includes the speculation that Liko and Roy, the protagonists of Pokémon Horizons, might be Ash's children or that Ash might take on a mentor role akin to other anime sequels like Boruto or Yashahime. If Ash does interact with Liko and Roy, it is likely to be on the same level as them—one young trainer to another.

These statements are not promises or indications of anything solid. It's simply a general insight into the mindset of the Pokémon anime's creators. It's likely that Ash won't appear in Horizons for quite some time. Ash's appearance in the Pokemon Horizons anime would overshadow the new protagonists, which is absolutely not what the creators would want when these characters are still being established. Whenever he does finally appear, though, fans can expect his return to be quite a big deal.

Advertisement

Ash remains a popular Pokémon character, with fans eagerly anticipating his return. To justify his inclusion, a compelling reason must be provided. The creators may want to give Ash time to rest, allowing hype to build around his possible return. It may take over a year or two before Ash's return to the anime is confirmed. This delay in Ash's return is expected to create a more satisfying and engaging experience for fans.

Ash's return will surely be a major event

Ash, a World Champion, has a unique role as a battle specialist in Pokémon Horizons. His skills are unparalleled, making him a valuable asset to Liko and Roy, who have been slow in their battle progress. Despite having opportunities to defeat gym leaders, neither Liko nor Roy have successfully defeated a gym leader, highlighting their need for Ash's guidance.

Ash, who has been a mentor to Goh in Journeys, is expected to fully fill the role in Horizons. However, bringing Ash back comes with risks, as it's crucial to ensure he doesn't steal the show and not just be a glorified cameo. Careful handling of Ash's return, including giving Liko and Roy time to establish themselves, is essential. Despite Horizons already running, it's too early to discuss Ash's future appearances.

Advertisement

Ash's return to the franchise may not be feasible at this time, but an anniversary like the franchise's 30th anniversary in 2026 could be an ideal time for Liko and Roy to meet him. If successful, Ash could be considered for a recurring role, avoiding overshadowing the new cast. Ash's return is a significant event for long-time fans, making an anniversary special fitting.

Ash's return to the Pokémon anime for Horizons may be a more suitable strategy than a larger scale, as seen in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime, where the protagonists from its first three series met in 2010's Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time, providing fans with more Yugi after the original anime's ending and allowing characters from each series to interact.

A crossover movie featuring Ash meeting Liko and Roy in Horizons could potentially avoid interrupting the storyline for fan service and allow Liko and Roy to meet an Ash who is more on their level, despite fans' desire for a permanent Ash return. This would also allow for a more inclusive portrayal of the characters.

Advertisement

Ash's crossover movie with the Horizons cast could offer spectacle, larger-scale stories, and appeal to nostalgic fans. The animation on display is typically superior to TV shows, and the box office potential is significant. However, a movie return requires Ash's absence for some time, making patience key. The box office potential is also significant, but a successful movie return depends on Ash's long-term absence.

Fans of the classic Pokémon anime, including Ash and Pikachu, may find it easier to bid farewell to the show as Ash's return may make the goodbye process easier. Although Ash will no longer be on Pokémon weekly, the show will eventually catch up with him.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Honors Akira Toriyama with Touching Tribute Anime; Watch