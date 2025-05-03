Virginia Giuffre’s Family Launches Memorial Fundraiser Amid Delays in 12 Million Pound Prince Andrew Settlement

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, death and su*cide

Virginia Giuffre's family has shared their plans to build a memorial for the 41-year-old who was tragically found dead at her Australian home on April 25. Her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts has launched a GoFundMe page to raise 10,000 pounds for the public memorial, stating that she deserves to have a permanent mark in this world that demonstrates her lasting impact.

Advertisement

In a message shared on the fundraiser's page, Roberts also revealed that her estate in the Prince Andrew case is being settled in Australia and it could take years to process.

For those unaware, Prince Andrew was accused of s*xually exploiting Giuffre on three different occasions when she a minor. In 2022, he settled the lawsuit outside court. While the exact figure was never disclosed, it was widely reported at the time to be around 12 million USD. The settlement details may surface after her estate is processed, according to legal experts.

"It is imperative that we find a way to leave her mark of legacy. Virginia, through her fight and testimony, was able to amass settlements, but unfortunately, through this tragedy, as many of you may know, funds and estates can take years to settle," the note on GoFundMe page read. "While her estate is being settled in Australia, her family in America is dedicated to memorializing and celebrating her spirit."

Advertisement

Roberts added that the memorial is not just for Giuffre, but for all survivors and supporters who resonated with her struggles. She also pledged to continue Giuffre's fight for a change in the law to protect victims of s*xual abuse and prevent predators from escaping justice.

Earlier this week, Giuffre's family released a handwritten note she wrote before her death. In the note, Giuffre stated that everyone must stand together to fight for the future of victims, adding that protesting is a start to the long fight.

Giuffre played a courageous role in exposing Epstein's s*x trafficking network. She alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 16. She also accused other influential men of being involved in the trafficking network, though she didn't name all of them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.