Critics Choice Awards 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for The Brutalist Beating Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, And More

Adrien Brody clinched the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. He triumphed over five other male lead contenders: Daniel Craig (Queer), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Hugh Grant (Heretic), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).

The Brutalist has received plenty of critical acclaim, previously winning the Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes 2025. Brody presented an emotional acceptance speech after the awards were held on February 7, hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Acknowledging that such moments rarely come his way in an actor's life, Brody, 51, thanked his cast, crew, and studio A24. Not to forget his longtime partner Georgina Chapman, he said it was very crucial to him that she has been a source of incredible support all along, and, of course, his parents. Brody and Chapman confirmed their relationship to People in 2020.

"I've been doing this since I was 12 and I know very clearly that these moments are far and few between in an actor's life. I do not take this for granted," Brody said.

He continued, "I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you. I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you."

Adrien Brody plays László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect, in The Brutalist, who emigrated to the United States after the Holocaust. Brady Corbet directs the historical drama that entered the Critics Choice Awards 2025 with nine nominations. It includes Best Picture nod as well as Best Supporting Actor nominations for Guy Pearce.