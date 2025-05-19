Dakota Johnson Admits She ‘Didn't Know’ Verity Before Accepting Role; Reveals BTS Details Amid Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Feud

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

Dakota Johnson’s unfiltered nature is one of the reasons people love her so much. The actress, who attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival, spoke with Deadline about her upcoming project, Verity, which also stars Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

Advertisement

Talking about the project, Johnson said they had just completed filming. She admitted she “didn't know” what Verity was before receiving the script. The 50 Shades of Grey star added, “It’s based on a Colleen Hoover novel that I guess is quite popular. People are really into it.”

When the outlet mentioned the huge following the author has, Dakota Johnson called Hoover a “funny” and “cool person.”

She continued, “But yeah, it’s Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway, and me. I mean, obviously, everyone knows what it’s about from the book — it’s about a ghostwriter who goes to finish the novels of a very established writer because she had been in an accident.”

The Madam Web star added, "So, she moves into the house with her and her husband and their kid and then all of these really weird twists and turns take place. It’s juicy."

Fans of the original book are excited to see the project come to life, with hype around the film building, especially on social media.

Advertisement

The hype surrounding Hoover’s novel mirrors what happened with It Ends With Us when its film adaptation was announced. That buzz soon shifted focus to the legal drama between the film’s co-stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

In December 2024, the Shallows star reportedly accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment. Baldoni later countersued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Robert Pattinson Reveals How Becoming Dad with His and Suki Waterhouse's Kid Changed Life