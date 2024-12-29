Daniel Stern Reveals Meeting THIS Home Alone Co-star ‘Once A Year’; DEETS

Daniel Stern knows how to keep his co-stars close– more specifically his co-actor from Home Alone, who is none other than legendary actor, Joe Pesci. Stern talked about catching up with the Goodfellas stars “once a year,” per People magazine.

While conversing with the aforementioned publication, Stern said that he and Pesci still hang out even after all these years of starring together in the classic venture. The actor revealed that he sees Pesci “once a year.”

He expressed that he loves seeing his Home Alone co-actor and that Pesci is a “dear friend.” Stern shared that he and the veteran actor crossed paths many years before filming Home Alone. They reportedly when they shot a movie in the year 1982.

He stated, “We did a really bad movie together called I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can, where we played mental institution (patients)’” The actor shared that both of them were “cut out of the movie,” which according to him was a “blessing.”

Stern expressed supporting the Casino star ever since their initial movie, which also include his support for Pesci’s love for music. The Rookie of the Year actor said that a thing he would like to tell people about Pesci is that if one really desired to know him, they should "listen to his music."

Stern called him an incredible Jazz singer and stated that he has got a “beautiful tenor voice,” which makes him, “weep when he sings these kinds of Sinatra songs.”

For the unversed, Stern portrayed Marv's role and Pesci played Harry's character in Home Alone and both these roles are still remembered by the audience. Seeing them still having a good bong would truly make the iconic film’s fans happy.

While having a chat with People, Stern shared that he lives on a California ranch currently, where he grows tangerines and curates a passion project that he called an “extension of the human condition.”

He told the publication that his lifestyle choices reflect that of Pesci who also opted to live a life out of the limelight. Stern stated, “I mean, he's a reclusive soul himself," adding that Pesci lives in Jersey half of the time.

