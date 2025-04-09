Daredevil Born Again Episode 8 Recap: Vanessa's Secret Gets Exposed; Everything You Missed This Week

The eighth episode of Daredevil: Born Again hit the screens this week. After much anticipation, the episode brought many answers that fans were looking forward to. Here is a quick recap of all the events that you missed in the latest episode of this season.

Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again delivers major shocks as Matt Murdock uncovers the truth behind Foggy Nelson’s murder. After confronting Bullseye, also known as Dex Poindexter, in prison, Matt begins to suspect Wilson Fisk is responsible. However, it turns out that Vanessa is the one who ordered Foggy’s death, and she reveals that she knows Matt is Daredevil.

Earlier in the episode, Vanessa proves just how ruthless she has become by killing her former lover Adam without hesitation. At the same time, Matt becomes more disillusioned with the legal system and begins to question his role in it all. He finally returns to Josie’s bar and realizes Foggy had been celebrating a legal victory before being killed.

Bullseye later escapes from prison in a violent and clever move, using a broken tooth as a weapon. He infiltrates the Black and White Ball just as Matt confronts the Fisks. Vanessa begins to confess, but Matt hears a gun being prepared to fire. He realizes Bullseye is aiming at Fisk. In a surprising act, Matt throws himself in front of the bullet to save Fisk.

The episode ends with Daredevil bleeding out as chaos unfolds around him, setting up a dramatic season finale.

The stage is now set for an explosive season finale, with questions still looming about Matt's fate, Bullseye’s next move, and how the city will respond to the truth about the Fisks. Episode 9 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere next Tuesday, April 15, exclusively on Disney+. Don’t miss what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to this intense season.

