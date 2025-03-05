Daredevil Born Again Review: Charlie Cox’s Hell’s Kitchen has too many cooks and yet not enough broth

Charlie Cox returns as the titular character in the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, playing Matt Murdock. He is joined by Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala (White Tiger), and more. The show premieres globally on Disney+ on March 4, 2025 (JioHotstar in India) with its first two episodes and is set to run over 9 parts in total.

We had the opportunity to check out the initial couple of Daredevil: Born Again episodes, and here’s what the upcoming season looks like. A jump right into the bustling Josie’s Bar, it’s a nostalgic welcome for the fans of the Daredevil franchise. The joy, however, is short-lasting as chaos unfolds, and Matt Murdock is right at the centre of it. Within minutes into the show, you are brought back into the martial arts expertise of the lead character; however, the landing of the punches is duller than the fast-paced action one might expect.

Watch the Daredevil: Born Again trailer:

Another side to the world of Matt Murdock is his lawyer self by day, which is scarcely spread around the shenanigans-filled kickstart to the season while Charlie Cox tries his best to shimmy back into the role. In the holy year of the return of the Suits series, we expected MCU to come up with a more believable plot than the half-baked one it so deliciously presents.

It is not all bleh though, as the very vein that runs through the heart of Daredevil, his powerful senses, are brought to use very efficiently and with the right progression. A huge kudos to the sound team, which seems to have gone to absolute lengths to ensure a memorable experience. The song choices could have been better, but one can’t have it all.

Acting wise, Charlie Cox makes for a believable blind vigilante who tries his best to not meddle into the matters of the very important city of New York but cannot help himself. However, his attempted romance with Margarita Levieva’s Heather Glenn is not off to a good start. Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk is despicable even today, and we think that fulfills the purpose of his casting, making for an eyebrow-raising Kingpin. Much of his action is awaited in the coming episodes. The verdict on Kamar de los Reyes’ White Tiger is up for debate, but we’ll let you decide this one.

So far, Daredevil: Born Again has been a mix of the good and the bad— mostly the latter, but the thrill of watching the drama unfold is one that will keep us going.