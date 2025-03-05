Who Was Kamar de Los Reyes? Find Out As Charlie Cox starrer Daredevil: Born Again Pays Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Daredevil: Born Again is now winning the hearts of superhero fanatics. Meanwhile, in the series’ second episode, Marvel Studios paid tribute to Kamar de Los Reyes. While this intrigues fans, we are here to talk about the fabulous actor and a late soul.

In episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, the audience witnessed a short memoriam title card that paid tribute to the late actor. He was best known for playing the role of Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.

The recent entry of Daredevil focuses on a tremendously interesting story of Matt Murdock and how he has to win his city back from Wilson Fisk. Meanwhile, Murdock, who is also a very great lawyer, defies the advice of his partner, Kirsten McDuffie, and represents Hector Ayala.

He is the character played by Kamar de Los Reyes, interestingly, the character is also a vigilante in the series called White Tiger. When Daredevil had disappeared and was not protecting New York’s Hell Kitchen, it was the White Tiger who was fighting for people.

Kamar de Los Reyes was a great actor, who passed away on December 24, 2023. He was 56 at the time of his death. Per reports, the actor passed away after fighting with cancer.

The White Tiger is introduced in the second episode of the series. Hector Ayala comes across a displeasing scenario, where a man is shown getting beaten up by two people at the subway station. While White Tiger interrupts, fights one of the two men, and pushes him in front of a moving train, the other person reveals himself as a police officer. This officer even pulls a gun at Hector.

In the follow-up, Hector Aayala aka the White Tiger is shown to be in a difficult situation, being accused of causing the death of a civil servant.