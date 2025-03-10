Elden Henson Says His Daredevil: Born Again Character Foggy Was Killed Because He Messed With Kevin Feige, 'It’s Because I Ran...'

Elden Henson, known for playing Foggy Nelson in Daredevil, recently joked about his character’s fate in Daredevil: Born Again. A Twitter user met the actor and asked what he thinks is the reason for Foggy's death, he joked, “I think it’s because I ran Kevin Feige’s foot over with my car.”

Fans were excited when Henson and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) were announced to return after originally being left out of the cast. However, their excitement quickly turned to disappointment when Foggy was killed off in the first episode.

The premiere episode of Daredevil: Born Again brought back Foggy, only for him to be killed by Bullseye within minutes. The scene was heartbreaking for fans as Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, listened to his best friend’s slowing heartbeat.

The decision to kill off Foggy was a controversial one, as the character was a fan favorite. Initially, early versions of the show reportedly had him die off-screen, but the creative team chose to show it onscreen instead.

Despite Foggy’s tragic end, some fans believe he could return. A specific number, 468, seen in the background of the episode, has sparked theories.

In Daredevil comics, issue #468 featured a storyline where Foggy was presumed dead but was later revealed to be in witness protection. While Daredevil: Born Again takes a different approach, Marvel’s history of bringing back characters through various twists keeps fans hopeful.

Although his character’s death seems permanent, Henson could still appear in flashbacks or as a memory haunting Matt Murdock. The Daredevil series has used similar storytelling techniques before, with visions of Wilson Fisk influencing Matt’s decisions.

While it is unlikely that Foggy will be resurrected, his presence may still impact the show’s future episodes. Fans remain disappointed with the decision but continue to speculate on what’s next for the series.