Dawson’s Creek Star Michael Pitt Arrested On S*xual Abuse Charges; Here's Everything We Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse.

Michael Pitt, who we all know as the alum of the highly acclaimed series Dawson’s Creek, was recently arrested under allegations of s*xual abuse. As per reports, the actor was arrested in New York City on May 2, 2025. A report by TMZ also states that Michael Pitt was arrested in the late hours of Friday.

As per the New York Post, Michael Pitt was arrested on two counts of first-degree s*xual abuse and other related charges. Meanwhile, TMZ stated that the actor was arrested following some serious charges of assault, injury with a weapon s*xually motivated, strangulation s*xually motivated, s*x abuse, and forcible compulsion.

However, it is crucial to know that the actor and model had pleaded not guilty to any of these charges, as per reports. Meanwhile, the Post also reported that Judge Joanne Quinones had set bail at $100,000 during a Brooklyn Supreme Court arraignment.

For those unversed, Pitt played the character of Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek from 1999 to 2000

An attorney for the actor, Cary London, spoke about the arrest of his client in a statement, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual.”

He then went on to add that the legal team looks forward to proving Michael Pit innocent using evidence and not through the power of the media.

As per court documents, the s*xual assault that the actor is alleged to have committed took place across four incidents between April 2020 and August 2021.

Meanwhile, it was TMZ that reported these heniouse incidents took place at Michael Pitt’s Bushwick home with his ex-girlfriend.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

