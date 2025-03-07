Dawson's Creek Fans Get a Surprise Reconciliation Between Iconic Characters Thanks to Jimmy Fallon's Late Night Show; WATCH

Dawson's Creek fans were treated to a nostalgic moment as Joshua Jackson hilariously recreated a reunion scene between Pacey and Dawson with Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jackson momentarily reprised his role as Pacey Witter. Fallon welcomed the Dr. Odyssey star, and they reenacted an imagined poignant reconciliation between the two iconic best friends.

The popular teen show aired from 1998 to 2003 and revolved around a close circle of friends in Capeside. James Van Der Beek starred as Dawson Leery, Katie Holmes as Joey Potter, Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley, and Jackson as Pacey Witter.

While introducing Jackson, Fallon announced, "Speaking of Joshua Jackson, there are a lot of "Dawson's Creek" fans here tonight. So in honor of that, here now to re-create an actual scene from "Dawson's Creek" is Joshua Jackson."

Fans roared with thunderous applause when the duo introduced the roles they were going to enact. While Fallon read for Dawson, getting into Pacey's character, Jackson began, "I mean, all these years. Look at us. We survived."

As they began the typical heart-to-heart conversation between best friends, he continued, "I was doing great until I had to carry the emotional baggage of being the town screw-up."

Fallon immediately responded, "Pacey, you were never the town screw-up. You just refused to play by the rules," to which Jackson responded, "And you refused to break them."

The six-season, 128-episode coming-of-age show became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting the careers of the cast of young performers. Dawson's Creek dealt with topics of friendship, first love, coming out, homophobia, death, class differences, mental health, and more.

Jackson's character, Pacey, was introduced as the snarky 15-year-old black sheep trying to establish his own identity. He was best friends with Van Der Beek's character since childhood.

Joshua Jackon sporting a Hawaiian print shirt similar to Pacey's added another layer of nostalgia to the hilarious skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The duo concluded the sketch belting out Paula Cole’s I Don’t Want to Wait.