Days of Our Lives May 7 Episode Recap: Kayla and Steve Plot to Steal as Major Twist Unfolds

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

In the May 7, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ leaves a voicemail for his son, expressing that he loves him. he then finds an envelope that has “DiMera” visible in the return address, while going through mail. When EJ opens that envelope, he finds a get-well card from none other than Stefan.

In the episode, EJ attempts to take control of the hospital in Salem by making use of his money. He talks about his plan with Dr. Russell, who isn't really sure about it. But if the drug happens to be a success, it will be enough to keep the hospital operating for years.

Kayla had a really hard time to make a choice between having Bo and keeping standing by her prinvueois. As Bo’s health becomes more worsens, Kayla and Steve decide to steal a dose of sepsis drug that could save him as she comes to a realization that it was their last hope.

In hopes of the success of her plan, Kyala arranges for Dr.Russell to attend a conference in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Stephanie confronts Philiph. He apologizes. She questioned him why he didn't use the legals ways. Philip didn't regret doing what he did, however, he regretted hurting other people. But after their chat, Stephanie doesn't think that they might be friends again, but as of now, she was st annoyed.

On the other hand, Sarah and Xander try to unwind with a spa weekend. But Xander has a difficult time thinking about the sepsis drug.

In the episode, Philip and Belle met at the square, during which he expresses feeling guilty about hurting Xander. Belle says that Philip was mourning Xander’s loss because he was terrified to lose Bo. be asks him to stay out of trouble because he has pissed many people.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

