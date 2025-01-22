Days of our Lives Recap: What Realization Did Justin Have About Bonnie’s Accident? Explore

The Days of Our Lives' latest episode, according to the Soaps website, was filled with twists and turns. In it, Jada wakes up and goes to Rafe as he is in the kitchen making breakfast. As they are about to kiss, EJ knocks on the door, which results in them asking why he is there. He reportedly wanted to stop by and check on his private eye.

Later, Jada goes out after being called out for her failed attempt to find Rachel. EJ asks Arnold what the situation is between him and Jada. Arnold tells EJ that he did not touch her and was playing by the rules.

Then, EJ tells Arnold that they will get Jada fired by utilizing Rafe’s doppelgänger. EJ plans to dig up dirt on her, and RoboRafe can focus on “exposing” her misdeeds.

Meanwhile, Sarah ends up snapping at Victor, telling him not to judge her for keeping a secret. She explains that she is trying to keep Xander from becoming like his father and also preserve peace.

She is caught by Xander talking to herself, and she ends up telling him about feeling bad for not being there for Justin. They wonder what happened and end up swooning over one another—much to her discomfort.

Sarah later reveals that she will check on Kayla at work and visit Bonnie at the hospital.

At the hospital, Alex arrives to see his father and Bonnie. Kayla tells Justin to prepare himself as he says he will be going in shortly. The father and son are shocked upon seeing Bonnie’s condition when they visit her together. She ends up crying after seeing Justin.

Justin tries to comfort Bonnie about her worries regarding learning her lines, saying that she is not going back to “that deathtrap of a set.” However, that apparently upsets Bonnie even more. Justin goes off about suing Body and Soul, which horrifies Alex, who tells him it was an accident.

Bonnie attempts to explain, but Justin gets a call from the wardrobe department. He blasts them for the text they sent that set off the entire incident, but it is revealed to him that they did not send any text.

They begin to wonder if they are being lied to by Richard from the wardrobe department. With Bonnie’s consent, they go through her phone and realize that the text was sent to an unknown number. Alex leaves to connect with the authorities, while Justin promises Bonnie that they will figure this out.

Later, Stephanie goes to the hospital to visit Bonnie, where she crosses paths with Jada. Stephanie reveals that she has been facing problems since taking on Body and Soul as a client and also dealing with her breakup. During their conversation, Jada asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor, and Stephanie agrees.

Later in the episode, Sarah visits Kayla’s office, where they discuss Bonnie and how lucky she is to be alive. Kayla expresses her gratitude to Sarah for the research, and Sarah tells Kayla about running into Stephanie when she dropped it off. Sarah almost makes the mistake of assuming that Kayla knows the real reason Stephanie broke up with Philip.

However, Stephanie gives her mother vague reasons as to why they parted ways. When Kayla asks Sarah if Stephanie told her anything more, Sarah plays dumb.

In the final moments of the episode, there is a discussion between Alex and Stephanie about how strange Bonnie’s text was. She also reveals her split with Philip while chatting with him. During that time, Jada checks in on Bonnie and Justin, and Justin expresses that he does not believe the incident with Bonnie was an accident.

Justin wonders if someone wanted Bonnie to fall down the elevator shaft and thinks it may be the same person who sent the cupcakes. In a chilling scene, an individual takes a red marker and draws an X over Bonnie’s photo.

