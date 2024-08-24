Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Questions Abigail's Return While Others Are Convinced

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday, August 26, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen isn’t quick to accept anyone claiming the DiMera name. She doesn’t care about Chad’s opinion and isn’t convinced they’ve found Abigail.

Chad, Jack, Jennifer, Julie, and Kayla believe they’ve brought an amnesiac Abigail back to the DiMera Mansion. But Kristen isn’t buying it. She’s seen many fakes before, and this one doesn’t seem right either.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Even if Clyde is involved, Kristen might still outsmart him. She’s asking questions that Chad hasn’t, and Abigail might not be ready to answer. Kristen’s motives may be selfish, but the truth is the truth, no matter who uncovers it.

Jada has some questions for Brady about his night out and the gray car he drove afterward. Jada suspects Brady is lying, but the truth is, that Brady doesn’t remember what happened. Meanwhile, Xander is upset about Sarah’s condition and shares his worries with Fiona. Fiona’s response is brief, and Xander used to his mother’s lies, doesn’t notice.

Sophia made a move on Tate, but he resisted and told Holly about it. Tate feels proud of himself, but Holly wants to know more. She’s not satisfied with Tate’s brief explanation and wants details about what happened and what might tempt him.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Tate is working out in his boxers at the cabin when there’s a knock on the door. He thinks it’s Holly, but when he opens it, Sophia walks in wearing a bathing suit and coverup. She suggests they hang out since Holly is busy with her family crisis.

Holly visits Sarah at the hospital, bringing donuts. Sarah is glad to see her and says she’s okay, but she’s worried about Xander. She fears he might lash out at the wrong person. Holly understands, saying she’d be upset too if someone hurt the person she loves. Sarah teasingly asks who that might be.

Xander storms into Jada’s office, furious that she hasn’t found the person who ran over his wife. Jada gets defensive until Xander reveals that Sarah is now paralyzed. They both calm down, and Jada apologizes. Xander demands that she do her job and arrest someone. Jada tells him they have a lead on the car that hit Sarah.

Meanwhile, Brady is at the townhouse, stressed about his missing car. He gets a call from Maggie, who tells him that Sarah is paralyzed, which worries him even more. Fiona, drinking in her hotel room, feels guilty about Sarah's condition. When Brady visits her, he demands to know why she didn’t tell him about Sarah. He’s tormented by the thought that he might be responsible.

Abigail is upset while looking at a photo of Chad and Marci Miller’s Abigail. She calls someone and says she can’t handle this anymore. Chad knocks on her door, worried about her being in the room where she was attacked. She starts to remember the incident, but the memory fades. Chad comforts her, calling it a breakthrough.

At the cabin, Sophia flirts with Tate, despite his attempts to stop her. Holly walks in, throws Sophia out, and demands to know what happened.

At the police station, Jada tells Xander they have a partial license plate. Meanwhile, at the park, Abigail meets Dr. Mark Greene, who tells her to relax because he’s right there.

