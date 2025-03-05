Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Belle and Ava Take Down Kristen Over the Kidnapping Drama?

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises intense confrontations and shocking developments. Belle Black and Ava Vitali will team up to unleash their fury on Kristen DiMera, while Marlena Evans drops unsettling news on Brady Black. Meanwhile, Titan Industries makes two unexpected hires, setting the stage for workplace drama.

Kristen will find herself in the hot seat as both Belle and Ava confront her over her role in the recent kidnapping ordeal. The tension will escalate to the point where Ava slaps Kristen, though she may ultimately agree to keep quiet for Rachel Black’s sake. With CPS already watching closely, exposing Kristen could put Rachel at risk of being taken from her parents.

Meanwhile, Marlena will inform Brady that John is officially missing in action. Even his handler has lost contact, raising concerns that John has either gone rogue or is in grave danger. While Brady will try to reassure his mother, he may secretly fear the worst. Unfortunately, this storyline appears to be building toward John’s tragic demise, leaving his loved ones bracing for heartbreak.

Over at Titan, Alex Kiriakis and Joy Wesley will both land jobs at the family company. While Alex lobbied Xander Kiriakis for a position, Joy turned to Philip Kiriakis for help securing employment. Now that they’ll be working under the same roof, old tensions could resurface, making their professional lives far more complicated.

At the hospital, Stephanie Johnson will be rattled after overhearing news about Joy’s pregnancy test. She’ll confide in Kayla Johnson, who may advise her to keep quiet until there’s confirmation. However, a misunderstanding could be brewing—Alex may overhear part of the conversation and mistakenly assume that Stephanie is the one who’s pregnant, leading to more confusion and drama.

As Kristen faces the wrath of Belle and Ava, Marlena struggles with John’s disappearance, and Titan’s new hires navigate workplace tension, Days of Our Lives is setting up plenty of twists and turns. Will Kristen face real consequences? Can John be found before it’s too late? And how will Alex react to the latest misunderstanding? Stay tuned to find out.