DC Pays Homage to Taylor Swift with Black Canary Easter Egg in New Wonder Woman Edition

Black Canary, a superhero since 2015, has also gained fame as a rock star. A flash-forward story in Wonder Woman #11 confirms her future status as the Taylor Swift of DC Comics. World's Finest – Part 8 by Tom King and Belén Ortega follows Wonder Woman's daughter, Elizabeth, as she is taken to a Black Canary concert by Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, who are less than excited about the gig.

Robin manages to get them front-row seats at a Metropolis concert. While the comic does not mention Taylor Swift by name, she is the clear inspiration for the future Black Canary. Dinah’s fans call themselves “Canaries” and attend her concerts in costume, dressing like their idol. This is a clear nod to the fandom of “Swifties.”

Black Canary is Taylor Swift of DC Universe

Taylor Swift has become a prominent figure in pop culture, breaking records in albums, concerts, and movies. There are rumors about her potential role in Marvel's mutant popstar, Alison Blaire / Dazzler. The DC Universe may have surpassed these speculations by paying homage to her career through its own superhero pop star, Dinah Lance / Black Canary. The DC Universe continues to explore these possibilities.

Trinity, Damian Wayne, and Jon Kent attend a Black Canary concert, where Trinity is excited to see her favorite musician, while Damian is skeptical. However, Black Canary performs songs about Green Arrow, the Justice League, and other aspects of her life, with elaborate costume changes, turning Damian into a superfan. The sequence pays homage to Swift's Eras Tour, currently in its European leg. Ortega's art in the montage of Black Canary's performance also seems to reference images of Swift, with poses resembling her Eras Tour choreography for Delicate, Cruel Summer, and The Archer.

The remainder of the story takes the tribute to Swift even further, during a scene of Trinity, Damian, and Jon fighting Mongul out in the field. Amid the fight, Trinity and Jon begin to speculate about the specifics of Black Canary's latest social media post, and whether it could be a subliminal hint for her future music plans. Mongul even gets in on the discussion, as they theorize about the possibility of her releasing ten additional bonus tracks, and Damian argues that her previous album was really leftover tracks from another one.

Swift's album cycles have been a topic of discussion, with the "leftover tracks" argument surrounding her 2020 sister albums and folklore. The nature of bonus tracks has surrounded much of her music, from vault tracks on her re-recorded albums to her surprise double album, The Tortured Poets Department. Theories about her social media posts and numerology have also sparked interest in her upcoming re-recording. These details not only boost Black Canary's future profile as a musician in the DCU but also crystallize her current pop culture impact.

A brief about Black Canary

Dinah Laurel Lance is Black Canary, one of the world's foremost martial artists. She is the daughter of Dinah Drake, who used the moniker before her, and a frequent partner of Green Arrow, who over time became her boyfriend, husband, and ex-husband. Black Canary has been an important member of the Justice League of America and the Birds of Prey.

Dinah possesses a metagene that gives her a potent sonic attack, able to damage and stun foes or objects, to the point of shattering metal. She possesses a incredible degree of control over her vocal cords. This enables her to mimic sounds and generate any sound she desires, even developing several abilities. The Canary Cry has been able to reach 300 decibels, which is enough to make a person's ears start bleeding even if they're not the attack target.

She is one of the most skilled martial artists on the planet. She has also been trained by Wildcat, who is formerly the Heavyweight Champion of the World, in the art of boxing, muay thai, capoeira, krav maga and hapkido. She has also been trained in Dragon Style Kung Fu and pressure point fighting by Richard Dragon. Thanks to Wonder Woman, Dinah has been trained in Amazon martial arts, but is strictly a novice in that kind of fighting style. Due to her sparing with Wonder Woman, Dinah can perceive nanosecond reaction time, when fighting.

She has also received training from the Justice League of America, that teaches members how to fight at the very beginning. Dinah also took the time to be trained by Batgirl. Dinah was praised for her skills by Lady Shiva, one of the best martial artists in the world. Shiva even suggested Dinah become her apprentice. Dinah is stated to be evenly matched with Batman. Her martial art skills are claimed to be almost as formidable as the Kobra Cult is numerous.

