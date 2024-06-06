Did Baby Reindeer Cast Watch Fiona Harvey's Interviews? Actress Nava Mau Reveals

The cast of Baby Reindeer, namely Nava Mau, Richard Gadd, and Jessica Gunning, chose not to watch Fiona Harvey being interviewed by Piers Morgan—a bold move indeed! Nava Mau made this revelation at the Gotham TV Awards in NYC, stating that they were compelled to avoid the buzz surrounding Harvey’s interview, which allegedly cast a shadow on the production of the Netflix series.

When questioned by Entertainment Tonight, Mau, the 32-year-old actress, revealed that they intentionally did not watch the interview. She did not delve into specifics but suggested that they aimed to avoid any potential conflicts, as Harvey mentioned involving lawyers. It seems prudent to leave such matters to the bosses and legal teams.

Harvey, ready to confront anyone she feels has wronged her, appears prepared to sue anyone profiting from her story. Though her attorney, Chris Daw, did not name the individuals to be taken to court, it was clear that legal action was on the horizon. This real-life drama is unfolding behind the scenes of the entertainment industry.

The real Martha gears up for legal battle against Netflix and Gadd

The real Martha is preparing for a legal battle with the assistance of lawyer Chris Daw and a robust legal team to take on Netflix, Richard Gadd, and others involved. This is shaping up to be a significant legal confrontation.

Nava Mau, who portrayed Teri in the Netflix show Baby Reindeer, alongside the talented Donny Dunn, focuses on authentically bringing Teri's character to life. The show, based on Gadd’s experiences with a stalker, delves into intense topics such as assault, rape, and his journey of coming to terms with his sexuality.

Gadd’s character, caught in the emotional whirlwind, engages in an online dating app for trans people and develops feelings for Teri. However, he struggles with the confidence to be seen with her. This portrayal involves a deep emotional journey, reflecting inner turmoil as characters wrestle with their feelings and act out on screen. It raises the question of how much of this emotional back-and-forth mirrors Gadd’s own process and experiences.

Nava Mau, the original star of the program and herself a transgender woman, shared with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday her gratitude for the opportunity to bring Teri to life. She credited Richard Gadd and the entire creative team at Emu for this chance. Mau expressed her appreciation for portraying such a wonderfully crafted character, acknowledging the extensive support from the team, including makeup artists, hairstylists, directors, costume designers, and her acting coach.

Mau highlighted the massive teamwork involved in creating Teri, noting that everyone contributed their unique touch to the character. She described how the collaborative effort defined a pattern that seamlessly came together to form the Teri we see on screen.

In an interview with British GQ Magazine, Nava Mau revealed that a scene depicting Teri's life after her breakup with Donny was shot but didn’t make the final cut. She hinted to UK readers that the scene involved Teri leaving Donny a voicemail five months after their split. Mau mentioned that this scene might have helped both her and Teri come to terms with the situation and move on.

Elaborating further, she explained that despite fans' desire to see that scene, it wasn’t the true resolution for Teri and Donny as portrayed in the final series. Speaking to ET News, Mau expressed that she found beauty in Teri walking out, which gave her a lot of satisfaction. She acknowledged that scripts often contain more material than can be included in the final storyline due to time constraints or dramatization choices. However, she believed the director intended to give Teri a happy ending, which she felt was achieved.

Mau shared that she experienced a sense of closure during filming. Despite the difficulty for Teri in ending things, it was ultimately for the best for both characters.

Mau, Gadd, and Gunning celebrate breakthrough series win: Baby Reindeer's meteoric rise

Mau, Gadd, and Gunning had an exhilarating time at the award ceremony! Winning the trophy for Breakthrough Limited Series must have been a thrill for them. It's also notable that Gadd received a nomination in the Outstanding Performance category, even though he lost to Andrew Scott.

Mau appeared overwhelmed by the entire experience, still in disbelief about the whirlwind that Baby Reindeer has brought to her life. She reflected on how it started as a small project two years ago with just a few people and has now become something enjoyed by audiences worldwide.

