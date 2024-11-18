Did Britney Spears’ 18-Year-Old Son Initiate A Meeting With His Mother After Years Of Estrangement? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Britney Spears and her youngest son, Jayden, have had strained relationships for years. Spears shares her son with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she was married for three years from 2004 to 2007.

A source close to the pop star revealed to Page Six that Jayden texted his mother that he was in town. Reacting to the message, Spears was quite happy and eager to meet her child.

Since last year, the 18-year-old had lived with his brother and stepmother, Victoria Prince, in Hawaii. She even worked at the University of Hawaii. The insider elaborated to the media portal, “Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home.” They further added, “She was very happy to hear from and see him.”

Since the Toxic singer split from Federline in 2008, the latter has full custody of his kids. Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously revealed in the public domain that the You Got Served alum is quite close to his kids and has been supportive of their boys’ decision.

Kaplan went on to reveal, "He is very close with all of his kids.” The lawyer continued, “If the boys feel comfortable improving their relationship with their mom, Kevin’s all for that. Both these boys are adults. Kevin supports them in making their own decisions and what they feel is best for them.”

Kaplan recently shared that a reunion had been in the works for quite some time, and the duo has been spending a lot of time together and bonding over multiple things.

Another one of the sources close to the musician shared, “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back.” They added, “Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, it is unknown how long Jayden will stay in Los Angeles. The reports have claimed that the 18-year-old is not staying at Spears’ mansion.

Previously, the kids met their superstar mother in August 2023 and later on Mother’s Day in June 2024.

