Did Goo Goo Dolls Reschedule Their South Africa Tour Dates? Here's What Exactly Happened

It's sad news for Goo Goo Dolls fans who had planned to attend their concerts in South Africa, as the team has rescheduled the dates because the lead singer John Rzeznik is in the hospital battling pneumonia.

This information was shared via a video on the band’s Instagram page on Monday, December 4, where it was announced that the dates are being rescheduled for March 2025.

In the caption, they expressed their heartbreak for postponing their concerts in South Africa. The group members shared that the country meant a lot to them, and they were excited to make more memories with them.

The caption continued, “Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery," the caption continued. "Thank you for your understanding — we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!”

The new dates include Cape Town on March 25, Durban on March 27, and Pretoria on March 29, 2025. As per the band, the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and the attendees will get instructions on how to confirm their attendance or request a refund, whatever they prefer.

In the video, the frontman of the band, who is in his bed in the hospital, apologized to the band’s fans for the rescheduling. The vocalist shared that when he first went to the doctor, who diagnosed him with the aforementioned illness, she asked him to get hospitalized and that he would be “stuck” there for a day or two as he recovered.

The singer further added that they were working on getting back down there as quickly as they could, and he would keep people informed about that. He once again apologized for the same and said that they would make it up to their fans. He expressed gratitude for their patience.

As per the report, they were going to perform in South Africa from December 4-7. Apart from that, the band is reportedly slated to perform in Naples at Live Fest 2024 on December 14.

