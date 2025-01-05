Hugh Jackman Cheers For Sutton Foster As She Performs In Once Upon A Mattress; Carol Burnett Accompanies

Hugh Jackman cheers for his former co-star Sutton Foster on her Once Upon a Mattress play as she performed in Los Angeles. The Deadpool & Wolverine star joined the audience at Ahmanson Theater on Saturday, January 4.

Additionally, Carol Burnett, who played the part in the original play, also accompanied the actor and the viewers. According to the pictures surfaced on the internet, Jackman was seen holding up his phone and filming Foster's performance.

Moreover, Burnett blew a kiss and waved at the audience before settling down in her seat. One of the attendees of the play who joined in for the experience revealed to the media portal, "The audience gave massive applause for Carol Burnett during the intermission."

Meanwhile, Jackman and the Psych star performed together in a Broadway musical titled The Music Man, which ran in theaters from December 2021 until 2023. Opening up about her experience of working with the Logan actor, Foster at the time shared with People Magazine, "He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star."

The actress added, "And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though." The actress continued to reveal that Jackman taught her "how to be an amazing leader."

Additionally, Foster grabbed the opportunity to gush about her co-star at the Drama Desk Awards 2024, where she hosted the event alongside Aaron Tveit. She, at the time, said, "He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star." The actress continued to say, "And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though."

Meanwhile, Tviet also went on to reveal to the news outlet, "I think it's good to say it, though. I did the Les Misérables film with him, and I couldn't agree more."

As for 2024, Jackman has had a great run on the screens as he returned to his iconic Wolverine suit in the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor shared the screen space alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Shawn Levy directorial.

As for Foster’s Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, the actress will perform for the last time in a Los Angeles theater on January 5, 2025.

