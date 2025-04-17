Did Kim Kardashian Oust Sister Kourtney from Siblings Chat? Khloé Breaks Down The Family's Many Groups

Khloé Kardashian is breaking down the group chats she’s part of with her sisters and their exes. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the mom of two revealed that there are five group chats. One includes all the members of the family—exes, the sisters’ grandmother, and their cousins too.

Another chat consists only of the siblings and their mother, Kris Jenner . One group includes just the five sisters and their brother.

In conversation with the podcast host, Kardashian discussed each group chat in detail. She explained, “The one with all the baby daddies is the entire family group chat, and that includes my grandma and my cousin CiCi.”

She further added, “There’s the OG group chat, which is just the siblings and my mom.” Kardashian noted that one of the groups does not include her brother for a specific reason. She said, “There’s [a group with] the sisters and my mom, because maybe my brother doesn’t want to hear it if we’re talking about men or whatever.”

The media personality also shared that, at one point, Kim Kardashian removed their eldest sister, Kourtney , from a group chat. While that phase has passed, Kardashian revealed that there is still one group Kourtney is not a part of.

The Good American founder stated, “Kim once outed everyone and said that there is a ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat. That one is gone, but now there’s another ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat—though unintentionally.” Khloé continued, “Kourtney left the group chat. But when people leave a group, I love to add them back. Like, who the f*** do you think you are?”

Despite occasional drama, the Kardashian sisters have shared a strong bond over the years. In previous interviews, Kim Kardashian has referred to Khloé as her “ride-or-die” person.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

