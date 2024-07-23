Did Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Sign A Prenup? Find Out Amid RHOBH Star's Ongoing Separation From Husband

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ estranged couple, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, announced their separation in 2023. Although they haven't finalized their divorce yet, their RHOBH cast members have frequently discussed their financial situation.

Kyle and Mauricio, who married nearly two decades ago, have recently addressed whether they signed a prenup in 1996. According to Kyle, the money should be divided equally, regardless of a prenup.

Did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sign the prenup?

No, they did not sign any prenup. When she appeared on Jeff Lewis Live in January this year, Kyle talked about it at length. She said, “We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him. He was in the clothing business when I met him, making no money."

She further continued that the money they have now was built together with equal efforts. Clarifying their financial status, Kyle added, “He didn’t have any money when I married him and it’s our money. Let’s be very clear about that. It’s a very clean cut. Everything is half regardless."

Did Kyle and Mauricio patch up?

No, Kyle and Mauricio are still separated as of July 2024. In recent discussions, Kyle has shared how emotionally challenging this period has been for her, impacting not only her but also their three daughters—Alexa, Sophia, and Portia Umansky—as well as her oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Advertisement

Kyle said that all of her life she has been a wife and a mother, and somewhere down the line that has become her identity. So to wrap her head around the fact that she is no longer a wife becomes quite challenging for her. In this separation phase, that is what she has been learning about, even though she will always be a mom.

Talking about Mauricio Umansky and her daughters, Kyle shared, "I have four daughters, and they are my best friends, but he’s also my friend, and I do love him very much, and that’s also hard.”

What are your thoughts about the RHOBH estranged couple, Kyle and Mauricio’s situation? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Twisters Director Reveals Reason for Excluding Glen Powell's Kiss Scene from Final Cut