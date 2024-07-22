Real Housewives Alum Kelly Bensimon Spills Beans About Why She Called Off Her Marriage With Scott Litner Over Prenup

The RHONY star Kelly Bensimon has spoken about why she broke off her marriage with Scott Litner over a prenup. In a conversation with The Daily Mail, Bensimon revealed that she was not ready to take the risk after her ex-fiance denied signing the prenup. The TV star shared that it was a big deal for her, and if her partner could not be on the same page as hers, then she could not be that person.

Litner and Bensimon dated for a while and got engaged in 2023. Everything was well in the duo’s paradise until June 29, when the TV personality called it quits with the financier.

What did Kelly Bensimon say about calling her wedding with Scott Litner?

Speaking to the news portal, Bensimon revealed that she had always decided on the prenup agreement, and when Litner refused to sign it, it was over for her. The reality TV star explained, "It's like when you're a single parent, whether you have thousands in your account or you have 100 million in your account, women are going to need to protect themselves, and I'm just not going to take a risk.” Bensimon revealed that the topic of transparency surrounding the prenup “opened a lot of doors for her.”

The TV star further added, "It's about having personal respect and value, which I have. I'm raising two girls, who are really important to me. But the prenup is really important because it talks about more than just your own personal value.”

Advertisement

In her interview with The Daily Mail, Bensimon also talked about the perception people had of her after her arguments with Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel on the show.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiancé? 5 Things About Scott Litner Amid Celebrity Couple Splitting Up Few Days Before Wedding

What did Kelly Bensimon say about her arguments with Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel on the show?

Kelly Bensimon shared her honest reactions to people’s perceptions of her after she fought with Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel on the show. The TV star said, "They're like, 'Oh, she's a b**ch.' I'm not a bitch."

Furthermore, Bensimon again talked about why prenups have become important in today’s world. She revealed, "I'm super honest, and I have a strong sense of integrity, and I think in this day and age when we're raising these girls in this tumultuous environment, it's imperative that women really stick up for themselves and for each other.”

She further added, "It's more than just a prenup—more than that."

Advertisement

Before getting together with Scott Litner, Kelly Bensimon was married to Gilles Bensimon.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives Star Kelly Bensimon Cancels Wedding 4 Days Prior to Scheduled Date