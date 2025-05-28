Did Lindsay Lohan Get Facelift? Mean Girls Actress Reveals Truth Behind Rampant Rumors

The internet can’t help but notice Lindsay Lohan’s seemingly changed look and striking glow-up, sparking speculation that the actress may have undergone a facelift.

For the unversed, a facelift is a cosmetic procedure that tightens and lifts the skin on the face and neck to enhance one’s appearance.

Now, putting all the rumors to rest, the actress has finally addressed the ongoing speculation and revealed the truth behind the buzz circulating on social media.

So, did Lindsay Lohan actually get a facelift?

During her interview with Elle, Mean Girls star, Lohan, addressed facelift rumors with disbelief, saying, “I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Echoing her sentiment, Lohan's publicist called the rumor "very mean.”

The publicist added, “Haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy.”

The Freaky Friday actress also shared that she has been following a healthier lifestyle ever since she and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their son, Luai.

Lindsay Lohan spills about her health lifestyle secrets

The actress reportedly shared that she starts her mornings with a juice made from carrot, olive oil, apple, ginger, and lemon. She also mentioned drinking plenty of green tea and water throughout the day.

Lohan added, “I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything.” The Parent Trap star also revealed that she often drinks lemon juice and adds a generous amount of chia seeds to her water.

While discussing her skincare routine, Lindsay Lohan reportedly shared that she begins each day by dipping her face in ice-cold water, followed by applying serums and undergoing laser treatments.

She mentioned that her skin changed after giving birth to her son, becoming more “sensitive.” This shift prompted her to overhaul both her skincare routine and diet. Lohan revealed that she even took blood tests to identify allergies, saying, “So I cut everything out.” She noted that this was when she began to see real changes in her skin and overall health.

