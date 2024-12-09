Did Miley Cyrus Buy Her Iconic Grammy Performance Dress From Bob Mackie Archives? Read The Details Inside

Miley Cyrus, who dazzled in her iconic silver dress while performing her iconic track, Flowers, at the Grammy Awards, bought the outfit for a whopping amount from the auction of the Bob Mackie archives.

The costume was displayed at the Hollywood Legends: Unmistakably Mackie collection in order to celebrate the designer’s work. Following her luxurious purchase, the Disney alum dropped a press release, which stated the details of her costume.

As per the statement released by the actress-singer, it was mentioned that her performance of Flowers marked one of the pivotal moments in her life.

The press release went on to state, “This dress represents more than a performance—it's a celebration of the relationship between music, artistry, and glamour.” It further read, “This performance was a pivotal moment in my life and to have Bob Mackie’s support in securing it means the world to me.”

The artist's silver frill ensemble is from Mackie's FW2002 collection, which features elaborate details like a bralette, a chest cutout, and asymmetrical tassels hanging from the skirt.

As for Cyrus, she put together her costume with dangling silver earrings, light makeup, and nude lips. She threw her hair open with curls and bounced up styling. She completed her look with black sandals.

Meanwhile, following Cyrus donning the outfit, Mackie had some words of praise for the singer. He said, “Miley’s performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards marked an unforgettable moment in her career.

As the designer of this dress, I couldn’t imagine it on anyone else. That girl was born to perform!” Apart from the Hannah Montana star, other celebrities, including Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Pink, and Cher, too have donned Mackie’s collections.

The Unmistakably Mackie collection will next be heading to Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, which will be available for the audience from December 10 to December 13.

