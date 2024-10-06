Did Outer Banks Actor Chase Stokes Turn Down ‘Bro Workout’ With Chris Hemsworth And Arnold Schwarzenneger? Find Out

Chase Stokes, popularly known to play the role of John B in the Outer Banks series, reveals to have turned down the offer to “bro workout” alongside Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenneger. During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Stokes mentioned that when he was staying in a Brazil hotel for a Netflix event and hit the gym, he bumped into the Marvel star and Schwarzenneger, who were working out. As they spotted the young actor, Hemsworth offered him to workout together.

As the actor shared the incident with Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host joked, "That's too much man for me.” Stokes went on to add that the two actors were "just having a bro workout in Brazil, just doing dude things. So I kind of look over and Chris is like, 'Hey, man, want to join in?' And I'm like, 'No, no. I'm so good. I'm just gonna go do some yoga and a little mindful breathing. I'm going to hit the treadmill, actually.' I sprinted out."

Meanwhile, the actor is set to star in the fourth season of the Netflix series, where John B. and his gang return for new adventures and search for treasures.

Amidst preparing for the new season release, the actor also shared about rejecting the offer of co-hosting a Tudum event alongside Maisa Silva and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. He said, "I'm arguably the worst person to host anything. I have the worst social anxiety."

Hemsworth and Schwarzenneger were the two actors to be introduced on the stage, and impressioning the Australian native, Stoke shared with Fallon, "They had me intro Chris Hemsworth, and they gave me the script and I'm sitting backstage with the mic and I'm like, 'Hi, I'm Chris Hemsworth. I'm Thor, God of Thunder.'"

Recalling one of the awkward incidents from the event, the actor stated that as soon as he imprisoned Hemsworth, the staff members came up to him and asked him to stop, as the Marvel actor had entered the building, and that he was on the loudspeaker. Stokes recalled, "They were like, 'Chris just entered the building, and you're on the loudspeakers.' And I was like, 'Oh s---.'"

Meanwhile, Outer Banks season 4 will stream from October 10 on Netflix.

