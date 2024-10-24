Did Rob Lowe Have A Secret Fling With Co-Star Demi Moore In The 80s? Deets Inside

Rob Lowe detailed his short-lived romance with co-star Demi Moore back in the 80s. During the actor’s appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the actor revealed that during his initial days in the Hollywood industry, Lowe hooked up with the actress while filming from Brat Pack.

However, the romance between Lowe and Moore was broken off, and the actress soon after went on to get engaged to her fellow Brat Packer, Emilio Estevez.

In conversation with Ripa, the actor mentioned, "Demi and I briefly—I'm not telling tales out of school—we briefly had a thing." While going through the ups and downs in their relationship, the actor claimed that the duo managed to maintain a good bond of friendship. Looking back at his fling with the Ghost actress, Lowe states that he isn’t surprised at whatever happened during the Brat Packs.

Sharing the details further, The Outsiders actor explained to the podcast host, "Look, anytime you put young, 20-something men and women together," he explained, "hookups are inevitable. And I don't think that has changed."

Meanwhile, the actor dropped updates over the potential sequel to St. Elmo’s Fire Off the Ground, which might release 40 years after the original film hit theaters. Giving hopes to the fans of the movie, the actor revealed, "It's moving along. It's going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that's a good thing because we're trying to find the right writer and the right story."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rob Lowe Opens Up About How His Life Has Gone Beyond What He Had Wished For It to Be

The actor further added, "Everybody's excited,” while also detailing that the movie still resonates with the audience. Lowe confirmed that the cast members of the first film, including Demi, Emilio, Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham, are all onboard.

Speaking of the film further, Rob added, "It was a hit in its time because it spoke to where we all were in our lives." He went on to say, "Will we ever have the kind of deep friendships coming out of college and coming out of our early 20s? Will that last in our lives? And where are we headed now that we're really adults?"

More details over the upcoming sequel will be rolled out by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: 'The Kind Of Stuff You...': Rob Lowe Reflects On Inspiring Halloween Costumes During Peak 80s Fame