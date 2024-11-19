Did Sean Diddy Combs Collapse Hearing His Life Sentence? Truth Revealed About Viral Social Media Clip

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs has recently become a hot topic in the news, with numerous reports surfacing about his alleged "freak-off" parties and other sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations of trafficking. A social media video related to these controversies recently went viral for peculiar reasons.

According to a TikTok video clip, the now-disgraced rapper allegedly collapsed in court after hearing his life sentence.

The video in question was uploaded by a user named Wadewilsoncri. This social media post, which referenced the Bump, Bump, Bump artist, was actually a four-part clip titled “Breaking News: Diddy passed out in court after hearing his life sentence!”

The November 11 clip gained significant traction due to its title, which included the name of the All About the Benjamins artist.

However, reports indicate that the video is fake.

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs’ trial has not even begun, and therefore, no life sentence has been handed down.

The thumbnail of the TikTok video displayed two images of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit. In the first image, he is seen standing in a courtroom, and in the second, he appears to have passed out on the floor.

The video is clearly fabricated, as none of the Can't Nobody Hold Me Down artist’s court appearances have been live-streamed.

Advertisement

According to reports, federal courts do not allow cameras or other electronic devices in the courtroom.

However, it is crucial to know that sketches from the Loving You No More rapper’s court appearances had gone viral as a few artists were allowed to be a part of the courtroom hearing of Sean Diddy Combs.

These artists had drawn sketches of courtroom moments for the public as well as for the media.

Meanwhile, no official report about any such development in Sean Diddy Combs’ case has been revealed as of yet.

Also, the video in question here does not actually talk about the claims in its title and focuses on random details of the rapper's case.

Per reports, the I'll Be Missing You artist’s trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested from a New York City hotel lobby in the month of September this year.

Advertisement

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘This Man Is….’: UFC Star Chris Curtis Shares Shock Over Sean Diddy Combs’ New Revelation