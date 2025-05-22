Did Selena Gomez Support Hailey Bieber Amid Ex Justin Bieber's Marital Dispute Rumors? Here's Why Internet Thinks So

Selena Gomez expresses quiet support for Hailey Bieber amid her rumored marital troubles with her husband, Justin Bieber, who is Gomez's ex-longtime boyfriend. Gomez is being gracious and supportive, offering public support to Hailey despite continued rumors of tension.

On May 20, the Only Murders in the Building star liked an Instagram post confirming that Hailey's skincare company, Rhode, would be debuting at Sephora. The subtle move soon attracted the attention of fans, many of whom perceived it as a signal that Gomez was walking away from rumor mill claims about feuding with Hailey. Fans think this is her way of expressing support for Hailey's professional success.

Advertisement

The Rare Beauty billionaire later posted on her Instagram Stories a quote by writer Abbie Wiggins: "You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know." This was followed by a message of her own: "You know who you are and I'm cheering you on." Although she did not specifically mention anyone, most people associated the message with Hailey following the previous exchange.

The display of support came after the Sorry singer made news headlines with a public apology to Hailey. In an Instagram post on May 20, Justin confessed to once assuring his wife that she would never grace the cover of Vogue, referring to a previous argument where he unfairly went off on her. Posting a picture of Hailey's recent Vogue cover, he looked back on how growing up has changed his perspective and apologized for what he did.

Despite ongoing rumors of issues with her marriage, Hailey pushed such gossip aside in her recent interview with the magazine, labeling the rumors as "not real." She underscored her devotion to her family, including her and Justin's 9-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Advertisement

She told the outlet, "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends, and I have people that know me and love me and I love them."

Hailey Bieber has also in the past demonstrated kindness towards Gomez, particularly by liking the singer's engagement announcement photo with Benny Blanco.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated each other on and off for the last nine years, with several splits before their ultimate break-up at the beginning of 2018. Justin wed Hailey later in 2018.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez HID Outside Benny Blanco's House Before Dates; Revisiting Couple's Secret Outings Amid Cheating Rumors