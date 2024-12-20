Did Travis Kelce Tease Taylor Swift's Appearance On His New Heights Podcast? Here's What Swifties Decoded

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason teased a "very special" guest's appearance on their podcast, and the Swifties have started decoding if it could be the pop star! On the December 18 episode of the New Heights podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason revealed that they "finally got someone the 92 percenters have been demanding."

"Everybody has," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, increasing the announcement's hype. Given that his relationship with Taylor Swift has been the talk of the town in the last few years, fans have been waiting to see them in a gig together.

Bringing the Cruel Summer hitmaker to the podcast would only further increase the channel's hype. However, the Kelce brothers had previously pointed out that 92% of their listeners are interested in NFL and sports talk, but the remaining 8% listen because of the music icon and Travis's girlfriend.

So, it is possible that the tease could not be about Swift altogether. "You're going to want to see him or her. We're not going to give it — well, (the fans) will probably tell you who it is," Jason continued to tease. After Kelce and Swift fans shared their guesses, the brother revealed the guest star to be the WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

"My money is on Caitlin!" one listener wrote. "Oh, it's definitely Caitlin," another said. However, few fans who held out hope to hear Swift's name were disappointed. New Heights has invited several elite guest stars, including Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and, most recently, Bill Murray. Hopefully, it's not too long before Swift makes it to the show!

During last month's Eras Tour shows, Travis was spotted hanging out with Clark. Time Magazine had reported at the time that the Blank Space singer gave Clark a personalized gift of four bags of merchandise from the iconic tour. It reportedly included a card that said the 2024 Rookie of the Year was "inspiring to watch from afar."

The outlet also claimed that Swift told Clark that she and Travis were excited to go to a Fever game now that her Eras TOur was winding up and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs match.