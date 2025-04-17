Diddy Asks for 60-Day Delay in S*x-Trafficking Trial; Claims Prosecutors Are Still Withholding Key Evidence and Witness Information

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs is asking a federal judge for more time before his upcoming s*x-trafficking trial. In a letter submitted on April 15, Combs’ legal team requested a two-month adjournment, saying they need more time to review new evidence shared by prosecutors in the latest superseding indictment.

Advertisement

The defense team, led by attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, said, “Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date.”

The trial is currently scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 5 and opening statements on May 12. The court has not yet ruled on the request, but Judge Arun Subramanian said the parties should continue with the current schedule until the matter is discussed at a hearing set for April 17 as reported by Deadline.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pushing back against Combs’ request. According to the defense, prosecutors have not provided all the required materials, including witness lists, exhibits, and 3500 material for one of the most serious charges, a count that carries a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence.

The defense wrote, “The government opposes our proposed reasonable adjournment request, even though it is still producing discovery...This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request.”

Advertisement

In a statement within the letter, the defense stated that prosecutors are still adding to the evidence, which they argue puts them at a disadvantage as they prepare for trial.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September in New York City and has been facing serious charges including racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. Prosecutors have added more charges over recent months, and the current indictment includes disturbing allegations.

These include organizing events called 'freak-offs,' which involved drugs, male and female s*x workers, violence, and filming of s*xual acts without consent.

The charges are based partly on claims by several women, including Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend who settled a civil case against Combs for USD 30 million. Ventura has stated that she is willing to testify if the trial moves forward.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His team argues the allegations come from former long-term girlfriends involved in consensual relationships. A spokesperson said last month, “This was their private s*x life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

Advertisement

Combs’ team has also criticized the prosecutors for relying on what they call 'r*cist' laws and claimed that search warrants were overly broad. They have challenged the admissibility of video footage released by CNN, which shows Combs dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway. Combs’ lawyers argue the video was edited, a claim CNN has denied.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Urgently Seeks THIS Type of Lawyer to Join Defense Team Just 3 Weeks Before Trial