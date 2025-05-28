Diddy Trial Update: Ex-Assistant Capricorn Clark Says Working With Music Mogul Was 'Dangerous Business', Read Full Testimony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and violence.

Sean Diddy Combs’ federal trial has entered its third consecutive week, and the rapper’s ex-assistant, Capricorn Clark, has testified against the music mogul. The former personal assistant has firsthand experience with Combs’ rage and fury, and she made statements about the music mogul’s controlling behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Clark and Cassie have been great friends, and she was one of the first people that Ventura dropped an email to about Combs’ abusive nature.

In her testimony, Clark also revealed that she had been kidnapped by the rapper after he found out about his former partner dating Kid Cudi in 2011.

Capricorn Clark’s testimony against Diddy Combs

While taking the stand at the Manhattan federal court, Capricorn Clark went on to reveal that the rapper banged on her door at 6 in the morning, inquiring about Ventura and Mescudi’s relationship. The former assistant to the rapper also confirmed that Combs had a gun in his hand as he claimed that he was going to kill Kid Cudi.

Clark continued to state that she had never seen the rapper with a weapon before. Recalling the father of seven’s violent behavior, Capricorn testified that he kicked her when she was lying on the floor at his L.A. home in 2011. She shared that Diddy was furious after learning about Kudi and Ventura being together romantically.

The former assistant claimed that it was a “dangerous business” working with Combs, as he had threatened to kill her multiple times before.

The ex-assistant also spoke about the fearful email she received from Ventura, stating that the rapper would release her explicit s*x tapes amid her relationship with Mescudi.

Cassie Ventura’s email to Capricorn Clark

As for the mail sent out by Ventura to Clark, the mother-to-be mentioned, “The threats that have been made toward me by Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs are that he is going to release two explicit s*x tapes of me. One on Christmas Day, maybe before or right after, and another one some time soon after that.”

It further read, “He has also said that he will be having someone hurt me and [Kid Cudi] physically (he made a point that it wouldn’t be by his hands; he actually said he’d be out of the country when it happened).”

Cassie Ventura previously took the stand to testify against Diddy Combs. She recalled the incidents that took place in 2016, when the rapper kicked and dragged his former girlfriend in the hotel lobby.

Sean Diddy Combs is facing charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

