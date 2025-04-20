Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein Wins Hospital Stay Request as Judge Rules in Favor Amid Me Too Case Trials in NY

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sex crimes.

Harvey Weinstein has been granted a hospital stay, as the judge rules in favor of the producer during the New York trials. Weinstein was transferred from Rikers Island to the NY hospital and is expected to stay there until next Thursday, ahead of the hearing. According to the reports of the Associated Press, the producer was ordered late Thursday to be moved to the medical ward of the Bellevue prison to receive the “necessary medical treatment.”

Following the rulings of the judge, Weinstein’s attorney, Imran H. Ansari, gave a statement to Variety, revealing that the producer is pleased with the judge’s order to transfer him to the medical facilities of the New York Hospital.

Ansari further stated, “It is without question that Rikers Island is the prime example of a deficient and dangerous prison.” Speaking of Rikers Island further, the producer’s attorney continued to add, “Mr. Weinstein has suffered tremendously within its walls and no human in his medical condition, no matter what they are accused of, should be treated so inhumanely and without any regard to the protections of our Constitution.”

The judge’s ruling comes after the Hollywood producer’s team of lawyers had filed a motion to transfer Weinstein into better facilities, as the one he was admitted into previously was “unhealthy.” Moreover, they claimed that their client had been facing “atypical weight gain.”

Weinstein has been undergoing his treatment for bone marrow cancer, after being diagnosed in 2024, while being behind bars. Additionally, the producer has been treated at Bellevue Hospital for leukemia, diabetes, coronary artery disease and sleep apnea. Harvey Weinstein also underwent heart surgery in September.

Meanwhile, the court overturned the producer’s s*x crime charges, claiming the filing to be flawed due to the presence of three statements from the accusers, who were not part of the lawsuit.

