Disney Alum Skai Jackson’s Domestic Violence Case Gets Rejected By L.A. County District Attorney's Office

The famous Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson was recently arrested following a domestic violence case. The actress, who is best known for her portrayals in acclaimed shows such as Jessie, BUNK'D, and Sheroes, was arrested last week.

Jackson was taken into custody on account of the domestic battery of her boyfriend, according to a report by TMZ. Now, in light of the incident, the same outlet has come up with another report stating that The Watsons Go To Birmingham actress won't be facing any charges following the case.

As per the report published on August 17, 2024, Skai Jackson has not been charged with any count, as the prosecutors stated that they do not have enough evidence that could bring the case to trial.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has also mentioned that they are not filing any charges against The Man in the White Van actress as she does not have any criminal history. The Attorney’s Office has also stated that the alleged victim, the actress’ boyfriend, lacks injuries and that he has also refused to cooperate with the prosecutors.

The incident came to light when cops arrested the former Disney Channel star after they saw her getting physical with her partner at the Universal CityWalk.

The outlet previously reported that the officers were called to the scene of the incident while security had detained the couple. To everyone's surprise, both partners have denied any such event taking place between them.

Moreover, both Skai Jackson and her boyfriend even stated to the officers that they were happily engaged and were expecting a baby soon.

Their statement came forth even when a video that had been shot by the security allegedly showed the My Dad's a Soccer Mom actress pushing her boyfriend, not once but a few times.

Skai Jackson was arrested following the incident for misdemeanor domestic battery. The Peter Pan, Land of Forever voice-over actress was, however, released just a few hours later.

Meanwhile, the report of the arrest and Skai Jackson getting pregnant shocked her fans when the news surfaced back on August 13, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), her fans had some shocking reactions. While one comment read, “BAFFLED!” another read, “Wait what?!! She’s also pregnant???!!!”

