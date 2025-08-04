Ed Kelce Recalls Hilarious Moment Between Taylor Swift and Late Girlfriend Maureen Maguire at Chiefs Game

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Ed Kelce, father of NFL star Travis Kelce, recently shared a sweet and funny memory involving his longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire and pop star Taylor Swift. The moment took place in fall 2023 during one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games, when Swift was still getting to know the Kelce family. The story has gained attention after Maguire's passing at age 74.

Ed recalled the light-hearted exchange in an interview with US Weekly, sharing that he and Taylor had posed for a photo together at the game. That’s when Maguire jokingly stepped in with a comment that still makes Ed smile.

“Hey! That’s my boyfriend,” Maureen said to Swift, in a half-serious, half-playful tone. Swift laughed, and the interaction turned into a wholesome, family-friendly moment. “We ended up doing more of a father-daughter pose,” Ed said.

Here’s what happened the first time Ed met Taylor Swift

In a separate US Weekly interview, Ed Kelce also opened up about his first meeting with Taylor Swift. Interestingly, Travis Kelce wasn’t even there. “He is sequestered with the team before the game,” Ed shared. “At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there.”

That day, Taylor Swift arrived at Travis’ house, surrounded by security, and Ed experienced an awkward moment of forgetfulness. “I look at her and I say to Maureen, ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez. Like a real idiot,” he said. Maureen was quick to correct him. “You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot,” she responded, according to Ed.

Maureen Maguire, who grew up in the Bronx, passed away at the age of 74. As per her obituary, she graduated from Archbishop Prendergast in 1968 and earned her teaching degree from West Chester University in 1972. She worked as an elementary school teacher and left a lasting impact on her students and family.

She is survived by three children and six grandchildren. A funeral will be held on August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

