EXCLUSIVE: 'I Had Not Seen The Musical': Michelle Yeoh Opens Up About Her Understanding of Wicked's Legacy

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Wicked star Michelle Yeoh opened up about playing Madame Morrible and becoming part of the beloved musical’s legacy. The Oscar-winning actress revealed she only learned about the musical after watching it live and reflected on her journey into the world of musicals for the first time.

“It’s like a dream come true in more ways than one,” Yeoh said. “I know The Wizard of Oz very, very well, but I’ll admit that before joining the Wicked family, I hadn’t seen the musical on Broadway or West End.

After being cast in the film, Yeoh felt it was important to understand the legacy of Wicked, which has captivated audiences worldwide for over two decades. She took the opportunity to visit New York and London to experience the musical firsthand. “I had to go to New York and London to understand the legacy that’s been around for 20 years, you know, why it’s lasted so long and is still ongoing."

Yeoh spoke passionately about the timeless themes of Wicked, calling it a “beautiful story of friendship and acceptance.” She explained that the musical is not only about relationships but also about self-discovery. “It’s about accepting yourself, finding your path, and having the courage to follow it,” she said.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to director Jon M. Chu for giving her the opportunity to be part of such an iconic project. “I basically thank Jon M. Chu for giving me this opportunity, my first-ever chance to be in a musical,” she said. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. She stars alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

The movie adaptation of Wicked is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024,

