Walton Goggins Jokes About Being 53-Year-Old Sex Symbol in SNL Monolog: 'It Feels Fantastic'

Walton Goggins made his debut as a host on Saturday Night Live on May 10, and used his opening monolog to reflect on his unexpected rise as a sex symbol. Goggins, 53, known for his role as Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus, addressed the buzz around his character and appearance.

“No spoilers, but I die. My character in White Lotus is pretty brooding, which the internet seemed to find attractive,” Goggins said.

He continued with humor: “Some of my friends have even asked me, ‘Walton, what’s it like to become a sex symbol at 53 years old?’ And you know what, if I’m being honest, it feels fantastic.”

The White Lotus star brought 'receipts' in the form of real headlines that had circulated about him online. He read out one from Cosmopolitan that said: “Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?” Goggins responded with a laugh, saying, “I’ve had the same hairline since I was seven. It’s not receding, it’s holding its ground.”

He also shared a headline that read: “Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.” Goggins responded, “Thank you? For some reason, the part of that headline that offends me the most is the word ‘whom.’ It just sounds pretentious.”

The monolog took a warm turn when Walton Goggins invited his mother to join him on stage. The two began slow dancing, but quickly surprised the audience with an energetic tap dance routine.

Goggins wasn’t alone during the episode. His White Lotus co-star and longtime friend Sam Rockwell appeared in a pre-recorded sketch about tiny feet. Goggins’ SNL appearance aired more than a month after The White Lotus Season 3 finished on HBO.

Recent SNL hosts also include Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary and Mikey Madison, the Oscar-winning star of Anora.

