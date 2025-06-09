Is Romeo Beckham Dating Influencer Caroline Daur After Kim Turnbull Split? Here's What We Know

Romeo Beckham may have moved on from Kim Turnbull, as he was recently seen with influencer Caroline Daur during a night out in Paris. The second-eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted leaving the same party as the German model on Saturday night, just days after reports confirmed his breakup with Turnbull.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Romeo and Caroline were seen exiting a party at Hotel Costes in Paris. The two later headed to the popular Giulia nightclub, where they reportedly stayed until around 2:30 a.m. Although the pair were photographed at the same venues, they left separately.

A photographer at the scene claimed that security tried hard to keep Daur from being photographed with Romeo. "Security did everything they could to block pictures of Caroline while she was in the car with Romeo," the photographer said, adding that they even told the paparazzi to "F–k off."

Here's what we know about Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull's split

Romeo's outing with Daur came shortly after it was confirmed that he and model Kim Turnbull had broken up after seven months of dating. A source told US Weekly, "Romeo and Kim did split because of the family drama. It was mutual. It was just too much pressure and tension looming over them."

The family tension reportedly stems from ongoing issues within the Beckham household. Last month, rumors suggested that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party partly because of Turnbull. According to reports, the family had fallen out over Kim because Brooklyn had a past romantic connection with her.

However, a source told Page Six that the claims were untrue. "It's just an excuse to find an argument," the insider said. "The rumors about the Beckham brothers are nonsense."

Another source close to Brooklyn and Peltz added that they were unaware Romeo and Kim had split because none of the siblings had spoken in months.

As of now, neither Romeo Beckham nor Caroline Daur has commented on the dating rumors. However, their Paris outing has certainly raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about a new romance.

