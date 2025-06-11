Did Brooklyn Beckham Tell His Family He ‘Wants No Contact’? Refuses to Respond to Messages Amid Growing Feud

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly told his family he no longer wants contact with them and has stopped replying to their messages, sources revealed to Page Six. The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is said to have communicated this directly, leaving his parents and siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, distressed.

The family feud appears to have only gotten worse in recent months. According to the publication’s insiders, Brooklyn only learned about his father receiving a knighthood through the media, not from any direct communication.

Though friends of Brooklyn say he was genuinely happy about the honor, a separate source close to the Beckhams claims he has gone silent and asked for no communication. They state that “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.”

One source close to Brooklyn denied the no-contact claims and instead emphasized that attention should remain on David Beckham’s achievement. However, reports say Brooklyn was absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration and made it clear he didn’t want to attend because Romeo’s then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, would be present.

Brooklyn and Turnbull reportedly had a brief “situationship” before he married Nicola Peltz. While Romeo and Turnbull have since broken up, sources say Brooklyn has yet to repair ties with his younger brother.

Romeo, however, has denied any romantic history between Brooklyn and Turnbull. Despite tension with his parents and Romeo, some insiders have pointed out there’s no apparent reason for Brooklyn’s silence toward Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn now appears to be more closely aligned with his in-laws, billionaire Nelson Peltz and his wife, Claudia. His relationship with the Beckham family reportedly became strained following disagreements over wedding planning and other personal matters.

