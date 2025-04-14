Fauda Season 5: Now You See Me Actress Mélanie Laurent Joins Thriller's Cast Lineup; All We Know So Far

Fauda has welcomed a new cast member in its fifth season - none other than acclaimed actress Mélanie Laurent, according to a report by Deadline. This project being added to her filmography makes it even more interesting than it already was.

With this new addition to the show, it's only natural for fans to raise their expectations. The actress, known for her impressive work in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Louis Leterrier’s Now You See Me, will appear in seven of the nine episodes of the upcoming fifth season, per the outlet.

Further details about her character remain under wraps for now, which only heightens the anticipation and excitement among the show's fans. Filming is set to begin later this month, according to the report.

The actress, who has been honored with César Awards, has previously collaborated with the show’s creator and lead actor Lior Raz, in Operation Finale and 6 Underground. She is also known for other projects, including Wingwomen, The Mad Woman’s Ball, Enemy, Murder Mystery 2, and many others. She will reportedly appear in Apple TV+’s À l'ombre des forêts.

For the uninitiated, Fauda is based on Raz and Avi Issacharoff’s real-life experiences, as reported by the publication. The thrilling series follows a group of elite Israeli undercover agents working to capture terrorists.

According to the publication, the upcoming season is being helmed by Season 4 director Omri Givon, and it is written by Omri Shenhar. The show’s production is reportedly handled by Yes TV and L. Benasuly Productions for Yes TV. International distribution is managed by Yes Studios.

