Find Out The Disappointing Reason Behind Millie Bobby Brown Not Being On X

Influencers and celebrities are the most prone to online bullying, this has led multiple artists and famous figures to leave social media platforms in order to stay away from that kind of toxicity. Many speculate that Millie Bobby Brown is also one of those, which was potentially the reason why she left X back in 2018.

Brown is still on Instagram but maintains a distance from X. Not many people know why she exactly left that platform. Since the time she found massive stardom, when she was just a child and also a part of Stanger Things, she became a central point of trolls, especially in 2018.

She soon became the face of problematic memes on gender and orientation. Many trolls on X photoshopped her face and added quotes that wrongfully conveyed that she was the one sharing the hate messages, per Netflix Junkie.

This was not it, the infamous #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown reportedly started circulating in November and also resurfaced during the pride month. This is a probable reason why she must have hit the ‘delete’ button on her keyboard to leave the platform.

As per the aforementioned publication, many think that she has another account on X. Many think that the account by the name of Millestopshate on the social media site is allegedly run by her. The account does not consist of any posts after 2019. The bio mentions “stop bullying,” which was the case that Enola Holmes had to suffer from.

As per the report, the account had multiple posts from 2017, but that stopped especially after the trolling incident. Whether it’s really the actress running the account, is very likely that we will never know.

Over the years, many celebrities including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Daisy Ridley, Lily James, and multiple social media influencers have been vocal about online bullying; how hard it tends to get at times, and the effect it causes on that person who has faced that.

