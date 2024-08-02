Flavor Flav Pays US Olympian Veronica Fraley’s Rent Following Her Social Media Post

Flavor Flav is not stopping from encouraging the Olympians, representing USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. The well-acclaimed rapper who has introduced the world to tracks like Fight the Power and more has now come forth to help Veronica Fraley with her rent.

Fraley is an Olympian representing the USA at this year’s games as a discus thrower.

As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, a representative of Flavor Flav confirmed that the artist has paid the full rent for this month of Fraley. This comes after the discus thrower took to social media and expressed her frustration regarding her school and rent.

Posting her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) Veronica Fraley stated that although she is competing in the Olympic Games tomorrow, she still can’t afford to pay her rent. Expressing it in the post which was uploaded on Thursday, Fraley, who is a graduate of Vanderbilt University further added that the school sent her just 75% of the rent. However, when it comes to the football players, the institution paid them enough to buy new cars and houses, the Olympian stressed.

Soon when Flavor Flav spotted her post he stepped in and replied, “I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW.”

Well, the rapper was not alone as the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian too came ahead and stated that he would split the expense with the rapper.

As per EW, the co-founder has covered Fraley’s rent for the whole year.

As seen on X, the He Got Game artist soon posted a screenshot of what seems to be a payment sent to Fraley. Joining him was Ohanian, with a screenshot of a $7,760 transaction being done.

While this happens to be a great gesture coming from Flavor Flav, as per the outlet, the rapper had even supported the USA Water Polo team. According to a press release, Flav had inked a five-year sponsorship for both the Women’s as well as the Men’s national polo team, last month. The 911 Is a Joke rapper has even become their official hype man.

The press release also suggests that Flavor Flav had even contributed financially to the 2024 USA Women's Water Polo Olympic Team.

