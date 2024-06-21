Former Palace Press Secretary Shares Kate Middleton Has Same 'Worries and Fears' As Everyone Else; Deets Here

While at Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton’s presence was a reflection of her vulnerability and resilience as she managed the difficulties of her cancer treatment. Ailsa Anderson, the Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that being royal does not exempt Kate from going through emotional ups and downs that anyone else would in similar situations.

The princess of Wales returned to public duties on her 42nd birthday parade on June 15th looking strong; it was her first appearance in almost half a year. However, some insiders said that what she undergoes in terms of treatment is different each time and can be hard, posing severe side effects sometimes.

In all these struggles, Kate takes comfort from ordinary life habits shared with her family. In this difficult time, it is normal for Prince George who is only ten years old to as well as Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6.) to become his source of stability and joy.

At the Trooping the Colour event, Kate showed that besides prioritizing health matters over royal obligations she had also decided to fulfil her duties as a queen. Her defiant response is highly indicative of her character, which implies more than just womanhood although she acts like a princess who loves her dear ones dearly when they are faced with personal issues that require stamina and courage.

Princess Kate balances royal duties with family joys amid health journey

Royal expert Amanda Foreman shared that for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the special moments with their mom, Princess Kate, won't be about her formal royal tasks like greeting people. She spoke to PEOPLE about this. Instead, they'll hold dear the times spent doing simple things together, like baking, going for shopping, or just hanging out, which stick with kids.

Princess Kate made it clear she's still focused on her royal role by sharing she'll be at the Trooping the Colour event in a touching health message on June 14. This was her first public message since she shared news of her cancer in March.

In a private note sent with a fresh photo taken near a Windsor tree, she said she's getting better, even with the tough times of chemo. Looking back on her path, she talked about the good and bad parts and thanked everyone for their help, sharing that she's still on a journey with unknowns.

In the last three months, the Princess of Wales has been putting her needs first, finding strength in her family while she takes care of herself.

She feels happy taking part in school life when her health allows, spending her own time on things that make her feel good, and even begins to work from home in small steps. This shows her strength and will to keep her health and duties in harmony, showing both bravery and grace when things get tough.

Princess Kate faces cancer treatment with resilience amid family commitment

Princess Kate acknowledged the psychological and physical difficulties associated with her cancer treatment. She described how chemotherapy can cause days of weakness and exhaustion that call for respite, as well as times when she feels strong and grateful for her health.

The princess had a good day despite the heavy rain that made Trooping the Colour require covered carriages. Despite receiving regular medical treatment, Bedell Smith reports that Princess Kate and King Charles both seemed strong and involved during the celebration.

As they chatted on the Buckingham Palace balcony and put on a unified face with the other members of the royal family during the festivities, their relationship was clearly visible. A royal insider highlighted that Princess Kate's family is her priority, demonstrating her dedication to helping them despite her health issues. She demonstrated by attending the event how determined she was to put her family first while pursuing her own health goals.

