'Fourth Quarter Of The Football Game': John Corbett Says His Career In Hollywood Has Been 'Unfulfilling'

John Corbett is a quite familiar face in the TV and Hollywood industry. Over the years of his career, he has been associated with a few prestigious projects like Sex and the City, and more. However, in a recent conversation on a podcast, the actor reflected on his career graph and explained that it had not been fulfilling.

John was recently seen in the second season of And Just Like That, where he reprised his role as Aidan Shaw, the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). This is a continuation of the characters from Sex and the City TV series (2023). In the series, after Aidan’s divorce, he and Carrie get back together to build their own home. But the last episode of the season showed Aidan is leaving for five years to check up on his son Wyatt. However, Corbett is going to return for season 3 of the show.

Why did John Corbett feel he chose the wrong career path?

The 63-year-old actor looked back on his career path and realized being a TV actor has been unfulfilling for him. John Corbett recently appeared on the podcast Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, and shared, “Look, I’m in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and showbiz. It’s just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f------ wrong thing to do with my life."

He further claimed, “I’ve made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world. But as far as fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f------ line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.”

While talking about the creative aspect, John mentioned Emma Stone’s name, a Hollywood actress whom he admires a lot. Emma recently produced her film Poor Things which garnered a lot of appreciation in recent times. Explaining how he can never be in the creative process, he shared that he cannot collaborate with the writers as he has no creative juice flowing in.

What makes John Corbett say yes?

John Corbett during the conversation further stated, “I’m not a movie actor … I’m really a television actor and so that has to move quick and that guy’s got to make a million decisions. And we’re not shucking and jiving and going out for wine after.” He then shared that now he is at that point in life where if he finds something really really funny, he says yes to that.

John was also seen in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series. However, what are your thoughts about his reflection on his choice of career path?

