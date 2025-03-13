EXCLUSIVE: Suits LA Star Josh McDermitt Hilariously REVEALS His Dad Asked Him 'Who's Playing Donna?' in the Spin-Off

Suits L.A. is ready to take up the baton from its predecessor and make its mark rather than just relying on the original series. Josh McDermitt , who plays Stuart Lane in the series, opened up about creating their own identity apart from the NYC-based show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, McDermitt revealed that he's aware many fans of the original show will tune in to watch their favorite character from the Suits . "What we're trying to do with Suits L.A. is make our own show as an extension of the universe."

The Walking Dead alum made it clear that while fans of the original series will get to see their favorite characters, the spin-off will also focus on its own plotlines. He continued, "There are people who want to watch Harvey, and they're going to get to see Harvey . There are people who want to see Louis Litt, and they're going to get to see Louis Litt. But at the same time, we're also telling our own stories. We have new characters."

He recalled a hilarious incident involving his dad who's a super fan of Suits. "I talked to my dad about it, he's a huge fan of suits, and he said, 'Well, Who's playing Donna?' And I said that's not what this is. We're not just redoing the characters, we have—It's our own thing."

Thankfully the 46-year-old's dad was "excited" about the news. The actor explained that recreating what the original series did was not their intention. "Suits did something so incredible with making that show." He added, "What suits LA is trying to do is make another equally amazing show." With the creator of the original show, Aaron Korsch, and " a lot of the writers and producers coming in," Josh believes "there's an awareness" of what they're doing.

To see how the spin-off pans out, fans can catch new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, while audiences can also stream the show on Peacock and JioHotstar.