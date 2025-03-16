Suits L.A.: Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter Teases 'Close Friendship' Between His and Spin-Off's Lead Character Ted Black; SEE

Gabriel Macht returned as his iconic character of Harvey Specter in the spinoff show, Suits L.A. While Macht has concluded the shooting of his episodes with the cast members, the episode is yet to air on the streaming platforms.

In the previous week, NBC dropped a trailer of the upcoming scenes and storyline of the series, wherein the first meeting between Specter and Ted Black is showcased.

As the duo sits down at a bar, the latter orders two glasses of alcohol, and Harvey immediately corrects him to make it three. Black goes on to greet Specter and says, "Harvey Specter, nice to meet you.” Specter too quips to ask him, "You want to play with me, or would you like to play against me?"

The highly anticipated encounter between two of TV’s best lawyers will take place in the fourth episode of the show. The official logline of the same reads, "In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.”

Sharing of his experience returning as Harvey Specter, Macht took to his Instagram account and shared a selfie with Amell. As the actor were suit-ed up, Gabriel wrote in the caption, “Great working with @stephenamell who’s #owningit #throwingstrikes and #leavingitallonscreen along with the whole cast of #SUITSLA which airs on @NBC Sunday Nights at 9 p.m., and then @Peacock during the week.”

Advertisement

Further, the actor penned, “Tonight is the first of three episodes in which we learn about the close friendship of #TedBlack and #HarveySpecter.”

Previously too, the actor had confirmed his role in the spinoff series, by sharing a video of himself stepping into the shoes of Harvey Specter. The clip got the fans of the legal drama excited.

Apart from Macht, another one of the original cast members reprising their Suits character is Rick Hoffman. He played the role of Louis Litt for the nine seasons that the show ran for.

Further details about Hoffman’s character will be revealed soon.