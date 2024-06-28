Gary Oldman's Slow Horses Returns for Season 4: First Look Photos and Release Date Revealed

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere of its fourth season of its BAFTA Award-winning series, Slow Horses, on September. The show, known for its sharp wit and thrilling espionage, will feature two episodes on its opening day and weekly releases throughout October.

Slow Horses is a spy series by Mick Herron, based on the fourth book in the series, Slough House. The show stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of a group of intelligence agents who have been relegated due to career blunders. The previous season was highly acclaimed, winning two BAFTAs and receiving three additional nominations.

Slow Horses reveals release date and first looks

Apple TV+'s Slow Horses season 4 premieres with first-look images of Gary Oldman and the cast, revealing a release date of September 4. The spy series, based on Mick Herron's Slough House book series, has received critical acclaim and a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 4 will tackle Herron's book Spook Street, starting with a deadly explosion and revealing personal secrets within Slough House.

First-look images from the new season feature one of Jackson Lamb taking a phone call, another of David Cartwright looking back with what seems to be a concerned expression on his face, and first glimpses of series newcomers including Scanlan as Moira Tregorian and Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Slow Horses returns with a returning cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, and Rosalind Eleazar. Season 4 features notable actors like Hugo Weaving and Joanna Scanlan, aiming to add new dynamics to the tense atmosphere of Slough House. Directed by Adam Randall, the upcoming season revolves around a bombing that exposes deep-seated secrets and threatens the show's stability.

According to a synopsis, season 4 will open with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

Meanwhile, series creator Will Smith previously told RadioTimes.com of the new season. He said, "I think that it continues the rupture that exists between River and his grandfather at the end of this season, where River finally starts to question his grandfather, he goes against his judgement, he starts to realise he's not the man he thought he was."

He further added, "And also, he isn't the man that he was in that he's started to decline and he's starting to fall prey to dementia. It's following that through and seeing River having to deal with real issues, and face up to some things from his past and some things in his present that are really heavy for River to deal with. So River takes a battering, he's losing some of his boyishness there."

Gary Oldman wants to end on a high note with Slow Horses

Actor Gary Oldman has announced his plans to retire following the completion of the show Slow Horses. This decision marks a significant moment in Oldman's illustrious career, potentially concluding with a role that presents his profound impact on film and television.

In the role of Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, he plays a character who has been through the wringer. He's the spy who has seen more than his underlings assume and feels like he has reached the end of his career. However, he is also fiercely loyal, with a vast network of contacts and a wealth of knowledge he shares when he feels necessary.

Slow Horses stars Oldman in a role that has gained popularity over its initial seasons. His portrayal showcases his ability to fully inhabit and bring a complex character to life, making every scene count without dominating screen time. This subtlety in performance is a hallmark of Oldman's career, emphasizing quality over quantity.

If Slow Horses does prove to be Oldman's final project, it will put him in a position to be remembered as one of the top actors of his generation. His career includes film, stage, and television, making him one of the Academy Award-winning actors who prioritized television.

Oldman's success in Slow Horses allows him to breathe, find his character, and prove his excellence in ensemble work. His success is largely attributed to his career, and he doesn't need to spend every moment on screen to get attention. His carefully placed lines and eyebrow raises make it a fitting end to his career.

Slow Horses is available to stream on Apple TV+.

